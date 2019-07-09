SS19 kindly threw up the perfect hot weather workwear solution: the short suit. From Dior's longline utility number to House of Holland's orange and raspberry sorbet piece, via Off-White's neon green one, every style and shape you can think of was seen strutting down the catwalks of fashion month.
Women's tailoring has improved tenfold over the past few years, so it makes sense that variations on the classic trouser-and-blazer tag team would be offered eventually. And what better for summer than an easy co-ord that can be dressed up or down with Carrie Bradshaw-esque heels or box fresh trainers, taking you from office to rooftop bar in a flash?
The short suit can be as formal or as casual as you like, depending on the cut, fabric and colour, but that doesn't mean it's not an intimidating trend to tackle. Height and leg confidence tend to be the main roadblocks to taking a deep dive into the trend. We asked six R29 staff members – who vary in height from 5'1 to 5'11 – to choose a short suit and let us know how they felt wearing it.
Click through to see whether SS19's most challenging trend won them over.