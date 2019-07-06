Plot twist: our kicks are taking centre stage this summer. An influx of new styles have exacerbated our penchant for box fresh sneakers – according to market research company Mintel, casual shoes and trainers are now the most popular shoe style, with just one in five women (22%) purchasing heels in 2018.
If it isn't the latest Comme des Garçons drop taking over our feeds, it's yet another Undercover Nike collab we want to slip our feet into. Gone are the days of 'pink it and shrink it', the eye-rolling notion that women's trainers should be dainty and cute. Now, the runway has joined in the trainer hype with an onslaught of delicious offerings. Sacai and Nike banded together to create the LD Waffle and Blazer Mid, sporting an innovative double swoosh, tongue and laces. And let's not forget the hysteria surrounding those retro Travis Scott backwards swoosh Jordan 1s.
Another day, another pair of trainers we're emotionally invested in – but the question is, which pair will put a spring in our step this summer? Ugly dad trainers have been cast aside and we're prepping for a new season of gems. With the fashion-forward trainers coming in thick and fast, we've rounded up a selection that will have all eyes on your snazzy feet. You can thank us later.