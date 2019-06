Luckily, several things are at play. Dorkus malorkus footwear is meeting fashion half-way, with brands like Birkenstocks and Clarks revamping tried-and-true lasts in need-it-now colourways. In addition to this, a new crop of comfort luxury brands have popped up, offering sleek, high-end styling with the same kind of engineering that used to be the sole (ha!) specialty of the comfort brands. There's also the endless wave of divisive granny and dad styles that continue to parade down designer runways, embraced by fashion people who love a good ugly shoe. We’ve included a mix of all here, because our greatest priority is helping you maintain a balance of comfort and style at all times, no matter where it’s coming from.