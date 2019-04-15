Everlane has done it again. Another perfectly-calibrated staple landed on the direct-to-consumer brand’s website today: The Wedge. (Their capitalization; not ours.) The pared-down, butter-soft slide boasts a barely-there wedge heel and a subtle asymmetrical topline to keep it from being too predictable. The no-fuss design is everything we’ve come to expect from a brand with an uncanny knack for identifying wardrobe staples, synthesizing the most essential elements of its design, and delivering it for a competitive price. Now the only struggle is deciding which of the four spot-on colors we’re going to add to our spring and summer rotation.
We’ve got high standards when it comes to summer footwear — the perfect shoe has to be comfortable and walkable (bike-able would be a bonus), while offering enough style points to elicit “Where did you get those?” utterances from your friends and co-workers. The classic low wedge, with its subtlety, comfort, and ever-so-slight elevation, is the rare example that satisfies this Goldilocks-level list of requirements, so we're pleased to see some of our favorite designers and retail destinations going back to this style. Naturally, Everlane’s newest release sparked a frenzy of browsing, so click through to see the San Francisco-based brand’s triumphant take, and a few other options — all strong contenders for the title of Most Worn Summer Shoe.
