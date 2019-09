We’ve got high standards when it comes to summer footwear — the perfect shoe has to be comfortable and walkable (bike-able would be a bonus), while offering enough style points to elicit “Where did you get those?” utterances from your friends and co-workers. The classic low wedge, with its subtlety, comfort , and ever-so-slight elevation, is the rare example that satisfies this Goldilocks-level list of requirements, so we're pleased to see some of our favorite designers and retail destinations going back to this style. Naturally, Everlane’s newest release sparked a frenzy of browsing, so click through to see the San Francisco-based brand’s triumphant take, and a few other options — all strong contenders for the title of Most Worn Summer Shoe.