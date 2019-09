Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring

Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his ubiquitous mini bags . The French designer, whose loyal followers include Jeanne Damas, Marta Cygan and Caroline de Maigret, has a knack for knowing exactly what we want before we even want it. And from where I'm sitting (at my desk scrolling through Instagram ), it looks like the man from the south of France has done it again — this time, in the shoe department.