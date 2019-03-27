Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring

Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his ubiquitous mini bags. The French designer, whose loyal followers include Jeanne Damas, Marta Cygan and Caroline de Maigret, has a knack for knowing exactly what we want before we even want it. And from where I'm sitting (at my desk scrolling through Instagram), it looks like the man from the south of France has done it again — this time, in the shoe department.
Sculptural heels first appeared in the designer's fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection with a unique slew of mismatching square- and circular-heeled silhouettes, but it's taken until now for the masses to follow his lead. Today, whether you're scouring Zara.com or virtual window shopping at Barneys, an abstract heel is impossible to avoid. And why would we want to? The 16 pairs of sculptural heels ahead have the ability to transform even the most minimal outfits into works of art. So take your heels to the next level by adding one (or more) pairs of the French girl-approved styles ahead.
