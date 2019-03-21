ICYMI, the Zara studio collection launches twice a year, and is produced with high-quality fabrics and a strong design identity. The pieces sell out quickly, and for good reason. While we may not have considered a linen trouser set as essential to our summer wardrobe before, we need one as much as we need a girls' trip to Morocco now. We're also recent converts of the gladiator sandal revival, also courtesy of Zara studio.