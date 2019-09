Simon Porte Jacquemus Has A New Job, But What Is It?

People, the emperor may have a new place to design his clothing. On Thursday morning, Simon Porte Jacquemus teased his whereabouts, showing himself walking into an elevator on his Instagram Stories. He hashtagged it #NewJob. Thus kicking off an endless stream of speculation. Is the man who brought some of the most buzzed about fashion shows and trends to life in the last decade leaving his namesake brand? And if so, who will make dresses of straw hats that are somehow both chic and irresistible? If you doubt the power of this man’s vision, may we remind you, he is the one you should thank for not being able to find a regular, schmegular , on-the-shoulder, non-ruffled top with normal sleeve lengths in stores in the past year.