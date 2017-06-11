There is just something about the smell of a new straw hat that makes us instinctively relax, like we're already lying on a hammock by the beach. Whatever you do, do not attempt to lie on a hammock in this dress from French designer Jacquemus, which The Cut brought to our attention this week.
Le Chapeau Santon is a "Sleeveless panelled woven straw dress in beige," according to its description on SSense.com, the exclusive retailer. "Asymmetric construction. Grosgrain straps in black throughout. Unlined. Tonal stitching." It is made of 100 percent straw — so yes, that summer hat smell will be with you wherever you go — and can be yours for a mere $3050. It provides plenty of shade and modest cover, but let us just remind you that it is unlined, so there's going to be a lot of chafing.
Now, we understand that not all high fashion is here for function. The playfulness of fashion as art is not lost on us. But this did not even appear on stage during Jacquemus' Spring Summer '17 show in Paris last year. All the models were wearing straw hats, however, so maybe designer Simon Porte Jacquemus was inspired to make this with all the leftover accessories when the show was over.
If anything, this looks like a clever way to build your own hat rack. Perhaps that's what it was supposed to be, but an assistant mistakenly grabbed it from a pile and shipped it to the people at Ssense who shrugged and went along with it.
If you're looking for something a tiny bit more wearable from Jacquemus, you can see how Selena Gomez wore his extra-breezy triangular top this week and stunning structured dress last week.
If he can convince Gomez to wear this one, he will earn our undying awe.
