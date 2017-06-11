THIS FRIDAY I’LL SIGN OUR BOOK « MARSEILE JE T’AIME » AT THE BROKEN ARM IN PARIS FOR THE FIRST TIME. FROM 7.30PM. SEE YOU THERE. :) RENDEZ VOUS CE VENDREDI POUR LA SIGNATURE DE « MARSEILLE JE T’AIME » A PARTIR DE 19H30 CHEZ THE BROKEN ARM ! VENEZ NOUS VOIR! ( A LA MER par MASHA REVA)

A post shared by SIMON PORTE JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:57am PDT