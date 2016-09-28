It's a feat that the off-the-shoulder trend — one that requires such commitment to strapless bras as well as keeping your arm-raise impulses in check — got so popular, so fast. Maybe it has to do with the fact that off-the-shoulder wearers look somehow French, in that Jane-Birkin-on-the-Riviera way, without having to put forth too much effort. Or the fact that, no matter if you're wearing it with jeans, a ball skirt, or (as the kids are doing these days) a pair of striped tear-away joggers, you'll still have the air of a Provence babe who just finished having a picnic along the riverbanks with the cheesemonger's son.
But — you knew this was coming — what's next? Now that off-the-shoulder is no longer surprising, we've been looking hungrily at Paris Fashion Week for the next pretty-provincial trend, and we think Jacquemus may have delivered. Its latest is a leg-o'-mutton sleeve that's billowy up top and slim down below; the effect is as if Anne of Green Gables were part of the Kardashian coalition (pretty sexy).
At Jacquemus, this shape was exaggerated with false shoulders, darling triangle-cut bib necklines, and pulled-off-the-shoulder necklines. When I described the trend to a friend who hadn't seen the show, it did sound sort of weird ("Leg-o'-what?"), but in person, it was so breathtakingly stunning, you'd be hard-pressed to find an editor in attendance who didn't swoon through the whole show. Click through to see the silhouette in action.