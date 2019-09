We love it when a big distinguished company champions for good, setting the tone in its space, and today luxury retailer Barneys New York , did just that with the announcement of its 2018 holiday campaign, Make Change. New York City's home for all the top designers in the world — and knock-out window displays — is partnering with global humanitarian organization Save the Children for the seasonal give-back campaign driven by a message that even small change can drive big impact. All proceeds raised by Barneys New York's Foundation through the end of the year will support Save the Children’s efforts to reach America’s most vulnerable children through its early education programs (find out more about Save The Children, here)