We love it when a big distinguished company champions for good, setting the tone in its space, and today luxury retailer Barneys New York, did just that with the announcement of its 2018 holiday campaign, Make Change. New York City's home for all the top designers in the world — and knock-out window displays — is partnering with global humanitarian organization Save the Children for the seasonal give-back campaign driven by a message that even small change can drive big impact. All proceeds raised by Barneys New York's Foundation through the end of the year will support Save the Children’s efforts to reach America’s most vulnerable children through its early education programs (find out more about Save The Children, here).
The core of Barneys' Make Change is a give-back social media campaign that intends to spread messages of positivity, raise money for Save The Children, and encourage its customers to give back. Anyone from big spenders to dreamers can join in by sharing a personal message of encouragement using the hashtag #centiments and tag @barneysny on Instagram — and for every post made, the Barneys New York Foundation will donate $5 to Save the Children.
Pro tip for all you New Yorkers: Visit one of the retailer's gorgeous NYC flagships for plenty of Instagrammable moments to snap and share — Barneys' creative elves worked overtime to create irresistible, holiday card-worthy photo-ops.
At the Madison Avenue flagship, guests can interact with a mirrored infinity room that channels a bottom-of-the-wishing well experience along with an immersive lounge featuring the Self Portrait Project that enables hands-free photos and digital sharing. At the store's downtown location, the famed spiral staircase is prime for taking a group shot with your crew that oozes powerfully positive vibes.
“With Make Change, we challenged ourselves to rethink our approach to our creative elements,” said Matthew Mazzucca, Creative Director, Barneys New York. “By starting with the concept of a coin, which can seem small in the luxury world, we’ve created engaging experiences that show that small changes can make a big difference, and invite our customers to participate in the power of change.” Stay up to date on all the the Barneys New York holiday campaign details on Barneys' The Window.
In case you need even more motivation for taking part in an epic holiday feel-good project, we dipped over to the designer haven's sale section and pulled out the finds worth shopping to continue sharing the love.
