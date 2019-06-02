In fashion, everything comes back around and right now it's the turn of retro sneakers. While chunky, turbocharged trainers have dominated for the past few seasons, this summer sees a return to the nostalgic styles of the past. Blame it on '80s sci-fi Stranger Things (which features an impressive collection of vintage kicks), the adidas Sambas sported by Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody or the retro aesthetic of John Hughes-inspired Sex Education. Whatever the reason, barely a day goes by without spotting a pair of Veja V-10s or white and green Stan Smiths on the feet of your favourite cool girls.
"The retro sneaker feels fresh," said Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-A-Porter, at the brand's SS19 trend presentation. "It is a sleeker style, which is in line with the grown-up and dressed-up trends we're seeing." Designers are clearly all for the retro trend, given the number of collaborations on the books this year, from adidas x Alexander Wang (think '80s-style aerobics) to Nike x Sacai, Rick Owens x Veja and Converse x JW Anderson (all available later this year at Net-A-Porter).
While you probably already have a pair of Chuck Taylor All Stars, New Balance 574s or Nike Classic Cortez in your wardrobe, there are plenty of lesser known brands to discover. We're loving eco-conscious Good News, which uses recycled rubber and organic cotton, and Portuguese brand Freakloset, whose pairs are customisable.
Read on for 15 classic (but contemporary) pairs of kicks that will make you feel like a Hawkins High student.