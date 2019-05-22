Update (11:30a.m. Wednesday, 22nd May 2019): Secret Cinema have announced they will be hosting an immersive experience based around the launch of the new Stranger Things series. Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things will open on Wednesday, 13th November, with tickets going on sale next Tuesday, 28th May.
This article was originally published on Tuesday, 21st May.
Umm, Stranger Things is still about inter-dimensional aliens wreaking havoc on a small Indiana town, right? Because from the look of this new Stranger Things teaser, the third season of the Netflix series might be moving from Cloverfield territory into something more akin to The Graduate.
Advertisement
This July, Stranger Things is bringing the sunshine and fun by setting the series in between school years for the first time. That means the Stranger Things crew, like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), are spending their days chilling at the pool, hitting up the brand-new Starcourt Mall, and probably buying ice cream from their babysitter, and everyone's favourite meme, Steve (Joe Keery). However, none of the Stranger Things tweens are actually in the new Stranger Things teaser, which focuses entirely on the thirsty Hawkins’ moms as they ogle teenager Billy (Dacre Montgomery).
Billy — who, reminder, is the borderline psychopath we met in season 2 of Stranger Things — has a new job at the town pool, where he keeps running kids in line with the blow of his whistle. The moms of Hawkins really, really appreciate the hot teen lifeguard, and eagerly anticipate the start of his shift while lounging out in the summer sun.
Perhaps no mother appreciates Billy more than Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono), mother of Mike and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). There’s precedent for this: In season 2, Mrs. Wheeler — fresh from a bath with a romance novel — comes to the door and finds a very flirty Billy looking for Nancy.
“I didn’t know Nancy had a sister,” Billy says to a very flattered Mrs. Wheeler.
Executive producer Shawn Levy previously hinted that the relationship between Billy and Mrs. Wheeler could grow.
"That scene where she was in the bath and then he ate the cookie in her kitchen, I don’t know if it was a fan favourite, but it was a producers’ favourite," Levy told TV Guide. "The Duffers and I love that scene, and so I’m just going to say that the Billy and Mrs. Wheeler dynamic is not yet done.”
Advertisement
So, is Stranger Things season 3 setting up a clandestine romance between Billy and Mike’s mom? Whether or not this is illegal, the ick factor is high. What a way to ruin Mike’s summer. Check out the teaser below.
Stranger Things 3 arrives on UK Netflix on 4th July
Advertisement