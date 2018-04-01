Nancy’s mom has got it going on – or at least Billy thinks so. Season two of Stranger Things’ biggest cliffhanger without a doubt is the unignorable sexual tension between season two addition Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) and quintessential ‘80s mom Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono). Ever since Billy first dropped by the Wheeler’s house unannounced, fans have been wondering if the moment will turn into more than just chemistry.
Some cast members aren’t entirely sure how they feel about the match, while others are all for it. "I would love to see that happen as much as probably a lot of the fans would," Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan, told TV Guide through uncontrollable laughter. It seems that the actors are as in the dark as we are about season three, especially since they haven’t begun filming. Executive producer Shawn Levy knows how to keep fans interested by telling us just enough of what we want to know. “That scene where she was in the bath and then he ate the cookie in her kitchen,” recalls Levy. “I don’t know if it was a fan favorite, but it was a producers’ favorite. The Duffers and I love that scene, and so I’m just going to say that the Billy and Mrs. Wheeler dynamic is not yet done.”
Setting aside his raging anger issues to lay on the charm, Billy catches the attention of Mrs. Wheeler instantly. It’s as if he leapt right off the pages of her bathside book. Do we really think it’s a coincidence that the two people on the cover of her book look remarkably similar to her and Billy? We don’t.
The sexual tension is palpable, but is it appropriate? After all, Billy is still in high school, which means that he’s maybe 18, but likely younger. Sure, he sort of has a mustache, but he’s still a kid, like much of the Stranger Things cast.
"I mean, I think it's weird, but hey, if they do, it's going to be an interesting story," Caleb McLaughlin, who stars as Lucas, said to TV Guide. "But I don't know. I'm going to try not to think about it."
We’re with Caleb on this one.
