This sounds like a good idea in theory. A lot of the innocence and wonder of the Stranger Things' first season rested on their youth. Would we worry about Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) as much if he lost that wide-eyed look and has an Adam's apple? Would it be okay for a bunch of older teenage boys to hide a 17-year-old Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in their home? But if the upcoming seasons of the show try to replicate everything, we'd lose interest anyway.