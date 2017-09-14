Millie Bobby Brown seems to be in a league of her own — so what does that mean for her paycheck for third and fourth seasons of Stranger Things? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star made parity with her co-stars for the first and second seasons of the show. THR reports each made $30,000 per episode, plus bonuses.
There will be a renegotiation at the end of each season, and THR notes that it's not clear if Brown will negotiate alone or with her co-stars. Representation for Brown did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
It seems possible that Brown will make more than her co-stars in the coming seasons, depending on her role in the show. Stranger Things is clearly a huge hit. Though Netflix doesn't release data on the site's viewership, various analyses demonstrate that the show is among the most-viewed program produced by the site, right behind Orange Is The New Black and House of Cards. The private equity firm Symphony Technology Group determined the show garnered 14.o7 million viewers in the 18-49 age range, according to Variety. This places it third in most-viewed Netflix Originals, right behind OINTB and Fuller House. In comparison, the Game of Thrones season seven finale had 12.07 million viewers. Not to mention, the show already has five Emmy awards, with five nominations pending.
If Stranger Things is earning top dollar for Netflix, then the show's stars will likely get higher salaries. The only question is: will they all have the same salary? As of season two, which debuts on Netflix October 27, the four main child actors are making the same amount. But Millie Bobby Brown is undoubtedly the show's breakout star. She's the only child actor on the show to earn an Emmy nomination. If she wins, she may have to have a higher salary than her fellow actors — an Emmy Award-winning star has a high value.
That being said, Eleven, Brown's character, might not be the focus of the third and fourth seasons of the show. As THR points out, the show is going to struggle with ages of the child actors as they film the next two seasons. It's a problem as old as show business: The actors will age faster than the writers can narrate their character's teen years. In general, life moves faster than television. What if the later seasons focus on a new set of plucky, bicycle-riding children? For now, Netflix is mum on the subject, but it's only a matter of time.
