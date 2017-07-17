We have to talk about something. It's Game of Thrones-related, but it isn't really a spoiler (although if you haven't watched then stop reading and come back to this later) because we knew this was going to happen. In hindsight, it was simply inevitable: Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) hit puberty and became a whole new man. He grew up right in front of our eyes, but it took the year-long absence of the HBO show for us to really see the truth in all its glory — Bran Stark is handsome.
The Stark family has a long lineage of good genes, as do the Lannisters and the Targaryens. But that still did not prepare us for the season premiere of the seventh season of the series last night. It feels like just yesterday that Bran was a moody tween with a sweet, innocent face and a far-from-baritone voice.
Bran looks like a totally different person for like the 3rd season opener in a row. Puberty is a helluva drug. #GameOfThrones #GoTS7— Teetads (@teetads) July 17, 2017
Audiences got their first glance at Bran in the first fifteen minutes of "Dragonstone," when Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick) and he finally arrive after (days, months, years?) spent in the icy wilderness running towards safety. Despite being covered in ice, he looks hot. This new Bran has visions to share, Meera needs a freakin' break from dragging him, and the Stark family is one step closer to a reunion. All of that is great for the plot, but we need to really zone in on Bran now. Twitter was transfixed by his suddenly low and stern voice, his filled out face, and that hair!
Real talk: the kid who plays Bran Stark always looks like he’s just winged in from his Italian modeling job. #GameOfThrones— Diane Patterson (@DianePatterson) July 17, 2017
But why do I have a crush on Bran?! Help me #GameOfThones7— Eliza Florendo (@elizaflorendo) July 17, 2017
Is there a @Supercuts north of the wall? Bran looks good #gameofthrones— david duncan virr (@theshoegazer) July 17, 2017
He's a man now, and he knows his purpose.
I wish I could insert an audio clip of his commanding and confident voice which reminds me of Jon Snow — and it's one that he definitely did not have the last time we saw him. Bran is ready to lead, and trust me, I'm ready to follow. I'm here to stan for one Game of Thrones glow-up only, and it's Bran Stark's. Sorry Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæck), better luck next season.
And since we're on the topic: here's Wright out of character in Tokyo. It's warm out here, indeed.
