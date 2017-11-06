10 Celebs Who Adorably Had Their First Kisses On Screen

Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things 2 had a momentous life event play out on screen this year: He had his first kiss. His character Lucas landed a wet one on Max (Sadie Sink) in the season 2 finale, and McLaughlin revealed that the moment on screen is indeed his first kiss.
"It starts getting closer, and I'm like, 'Wow,' because it was my first kiss," McLaughlin said of the experience on Beyond Stranger Things. "So, I'm like, 'This is feeling weird.'" Overall, he seemed pretty down with it.
This is actually a pretty frequent occurrence for young actors. The little famous people get into the business before they have a chance to have a real first kiss. Moreover, most of them aren't in regular school. So, a lot of adolescent milestones happen on screen.
These stars are lucky, though. Their first kisses are preserved on film for the rest of time. Ahead, the tweeny stars who locked lips for the first time on the job.
