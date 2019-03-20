In the words of the demogorgon, "aaAAAAAHRGHHHH!!!!!" New photos from the third season of Stranger Things have arrived along with the trailer for the Netflix series, and they'll turn you, dare I say, upside down. We went from over a year of radio silence from the hit sci-fi show to a treasure trove of pictures, clues, and theories that are sure to keep us busy until the 4th July release.
Neon and scrunchies abound in the snaps from season 3, when Hawkins fully embraces its retro 80s setting. But the Insta-worthy aesthetics of the show can't disguise the darkness spreading underneath, as the almost all-grown-up kids must once again keep the evils of another dimension at bay. At the very end of the trailer, we glimpse the terrifying new creature plaguing the town, but luckily we also see a lot of fun moments before we get there.
For instance, Mama Steve (Joe Keery) is back in full force, and this time he's wearing a jaunty hat. Already we can tell he and Dustin's (Gaten Matarazzo) bromance is going to flourish this season. But, speaking of Dustin, where is he in all these group shots? Why isn't he by the gang's side like seasons past? Fans on Reddit have some ideas, not just about that, but everything that might go down this season.
Ahead, take a look at the new Stranger Things 3 pics, and what they might mean for our favourite characters' storylines.