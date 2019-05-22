The UK's Coolest Female Sneakerheads Open Up About Their Collections

When I think sneakerhead, I think of a 16-year-old reseller and Hypebeast fanatic adorned in the latest Supreme drop. But that's just me.
Trainer hoarding, though by no means newly discovered, is a thrill-inducing pastime (particularly if you were lucky enough to grab the latest Sacai Nikes or Cactus Plant Flea Market’s colourful ode to the Vapormax...still reeling from that miss). But trainer collecting has always been seen as a man thing, with female sneaker devotees in the shadows. Good news: that's changing fast and the women who take great pleasure in collecting sneakers are getting theirs.
Sneakerness, a huge platform for collectors and resellers, pulled up to London's Printworks in Rotherhithe last weekend and opened its doors to much drooling. There were kicks galore and within the first five minutes I found myself wide-eyed, almost hysterical and asking how much a pair of Swarovski crystal-woven Vapormax cost (they were £550 so I very swiftly put them back down).
As well as the delight I got from poring over the shoes, I got a kick out of how many other overjoyed and downright cool women turned up. Mothers and daughters were uploading their latest purchases on social media, large groups of young women dripping in sports-luxe were enquiring about the latest drops with a subtle air of confidence Kanye could only wish for, and then there were the veterans – the women who had been collecting for over 15 years.
Sneaker culture and reselling will and has continued to draw fans in droves, but it's heartening to see women claiming their space. Whether it be an oversized Supreme T-shirt or a notoriously exclusive pair of retro Travis Scott backward swoosh Jordans, we want them too and we’re in it for the long haul. The sense of community and passion was infectious and one thing was crystal clear – female sneakerheads have stepped into the light.
Click through to meet some of them...