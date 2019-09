“Nan Goldin's work is real and raw – in the time, places and subject matter she shot,” said a Supreme spokesperson. “It comes from an era where the subjects she documented were taboo by society’s standards. To do this project with Nan Goldin is to celebrate the diversity her work represents and expose young people to it.” For the collaboration, Supreme trawled Goldin's archival photographs to print her work on jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts and (of course) skateboards.