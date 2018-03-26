The hype around Supreme shows no sign of waning, and why would it? The cult New York skate brand drops some of the most exciting collaborations with the freshest creatives out there. On Monday, Supreme announced its latest offering, a collection created with iconic, subversive American photographer Nan Goldin.
If you're unfamiliar with her work, Goldin created provocative images of New York’ nightlife in the '70s and '80s. Documenting her lovers and friends throughout the AIDS epidemic, she explored gender, sexuality, love, loss, hope, and death in her 700-photograph-strong The Ballad of Sexual Dependency, now considered her greatest piece of work.
Goldin left home at 14 to live in a Massachusetts hippie commune, during which time she became the school’s photographer. This period inspired her later aesthetic of capturing the truth and exploring tender moments between her and her subject, or her subjects together.
“Nan Goldin's work is real and raw — in the time, places and subject matter she shot,” a Supreme spokesperson said in a press release. “It comes from an era where the subjects she documented were taboo by society’s standards. To do this project with Nan Goldin is to celebrate the diversity her work represents and expose young people to it.” For the line, Supreme dug through Goldin's archives to select photographs to print on jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and, of course, skateboards.
Though admirers of Goldin's work may not be skate-obsessives, and Supreme's super-fans (or "Supremacists") may not know much about her legacy, it is actually a fitting collaboration: Goldin has always captured the zeitgeist and reflected the reality of life, and Supreme is yet to miss a beat in shaping contemporary culture.
Ahead of its launch March 29, click on to see the Supreme x Nan Goldin collection.