Throughout SS18, there wasn't a cycling short I wasn't drawn to, whether it was neon, printed, textured or had an alluring sheen to it. Looking permanently gym-ready was my aesthetic.
A year later, at SS19, Chanel prepped us for a wave of knee-length shorts with its elongated bike leggings coupled with the brand's trademark tweed. Capri shorts became my go-to as we dove headfirst into Hot Girl Summer and it wasn't long before I came across the silhouette to fuel my love for the '80s trend even further. After spotting a denim and cycling shorts hybrid on a painfully stylish commuter, a new fixation was born.
With such unpredictable weather, bare legs may seem risky but layering is your friend here. Chunky knits, kitten heels and graphic tees all work with the quirky bike short alternative. Here's how I styled the latest micro trend usurping cycling shorts.
On donning this outfit, a colleague said to me: "You look like Bart Simpson." A proud sartorial moment, if I do say so myself. A sock and chunky sandal combo seemed the only fitting complement for Frame's casual denim babies – these statement velvet stompers from ASOS are currently riding high on my September wish list. Never missing an opportunity to include a graphic tee, Miu Miu's offering called to me and who am I to resist? Finally, a headscarf and subtle mini bag helped round off this lazy day uniform.
In a bid to master camo print I paired a chunky, plush cardigan from Miu Miu with some versatile Weekday shorts. These kooky two-tone shoes from Kalda were the icing on the cake. I'd change up this fit for everyday life by slotting in a mesh rollneck and swapping out the mules for a reliable pastel sock and trainer combo.
My 10-year-old self would be thrilled with this fruit pastille concoction – after all, fashion is supposed to be fun, no? Only Sies Marjan could design such a dreamy multicoloured body then top the whole thing off with a glittery shimmer. It was only fair to include the fashion circuit's current fave for denim cutoffs, Agolde. Last of all, an outfit this striking deserves equally eye-catching accessories. Topshop delivered with these snake print beauties and this mock croc bumbag is from high street hero Mango.
