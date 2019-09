If you’re a bit behind in your meme-age, a primer on the viral phrase of the season: Coined by Fever rapper Megan Thee Stallion, "Hot Girl Summer" is a resounding motto calling for self-confidence, owning who you are, and letting any naysayers or toxic energy fall by the wayside. The phrase even now has its own official anthem. While Hot Girl Summer is a term meant to be embraced by everyone and anyone (even Tom Hanks ), Megan The Stallion explains to The Root that to be a true participant in Hot Girl Summer, "You definitely have to be a person who can be the life of the party and just a bad bitch."