There's no denying the role of the catwalk in making lime green one of 2019's biggest trends. Saks Potts predicted the shade would be a mainstay with its lime green shimmer two-piece, which we mentally prepped to wear for all summer occasions. Marine Serre's acid green fuzzy sweaters are all we want to throw on when the sun goes down , and no neon green look is complete without equally bright eye makeup – cc Fenty Beauty's Lime Feva liquid liner.