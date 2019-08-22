We've been draped in it pretty much all year, whether via cycling shorts, crop tops or skirts. Yep, lime green is still on the tip of our tongue; on more than one occasion we've caught ourselves murmuring, "We'd love this...if only it were in lime."
How has the bright green hue managed to sustain our attention for so long? Instagram has done a fine job keeping slime season going strong. Cool NYC natives like Imani Rudolf have donned this viral Ganni dress, declaring it the dress of the summer, while Alyssa Coscarelli gave lime a new lease of life, pairing it with refreshing florals.
There's no denying the role of the catwalk in making lime green one of 2019's biggest trends. Saks Potts predicted the shade would be a mainstay with its lime green shimmer two-piece, which we mentally prepped to wear for all summer occasions. Marine Serre's acid green fuzzy sweaters are all we want to throw on when the sun goes down, and no neon green look is complete without equally bright eye makeup – cc Fenty Beauty's Lime Feva liquid liner.
Here are the pieces that will elevate your wardrobe and make everyone in your crowd (lime) green with envy.