It’s hot out here y’all! And despite the world's best efforts to force the idea of fall and Halloween on us far too soon (please, don't), the end of summer is still more than a month off meaning there's plenty of time left to embrace a Hot Girl Summer.
Whether you’ve already been channeling your best self these past couple of months (props to you), or you've been too busy navigating through mosquito bites, sunburns, and humidity-inducing thigh chafing (hi, yes, hello, that's me), our Hot Girl Summer's could all use a boost in the final stretch of the season.
If you’re a bit behind in your meme-age, a primer on the viral phrase of the season: Coined by Fever rapper Megan Thee Stallion, "Hot Girl Summer" is a resounding motto calling for self-confidence, owning who you are, and letting any naysayers or toxic energy fall by the wayside. The phrase even now has its own official anthem. While Hot Girl Summer is a term meant to be embraced by everyone and anyone (even Tom Hanks), Megan The Stallion explains to The Root that to be a true participant in Hot Girl Summer, "You definitely have to be a person who can be the life of the party and just a bad bitch."
At its core, Hot Girl Summer is all about acting and dressing however the hell makes you feel at your best. But in case you're in need of a little sartorial inspiration, we've rounded up a few ideas to get you started.