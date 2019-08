Megan Thee Stallion Finally Gifts Black Women The Hot Girl Summer Anthem

After much anticipation, the “Hot Girl Summer” anthem is serving hot R&B vibes by Houston native producer Juicy J, and also features samples from City Girls single “Act Up”. Megan is a woman of joining forces with other artists and has brought ‘The Barbz’, ‘Hot Girls’ and City Girlz’ all together for one last turn up before the summer’s over— or when the hot girl herself, Megan, says so. Ty Dolla $ign introduces the single with catchy lyrics “it’s a hot girl summer so you know she got it lit”, which is a perfect reminder of who the song is dedicated to. If anyone needed a reminder to keep their options open and continue to focus on their priorities, while casual dating, pause and repeat Megan’s first verse, “Handle me? Who gon' handle me?/ Thinkin' he's a player, he's a member on the team.” And for all the college girls gearing up for the fall semester, leave it to Megan to remind you of the importance of balance as she raps, “Look, college girl, but a freak on the weekend.”