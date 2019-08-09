Megan Thee Stallion Finally Gifts Black Women The Hot Girl Summer Anthem

Just when you thought Hot Girl Summer was almost over, think again. Since the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s EP “Fever” back in May, the “Hot Girl Summer” movement took over the internet and it’s only gotten hotter now that there’s an anthem to band together.
Last week, Megan Thee Stallion (née Megan Symone Pete) promised fans that the summer single was on the way after stating, “I promise it’s sooo worth the wait” on Twitter after the original release was delayed. Megan later announced via Instagram that the official Hot Girl Summer single would be released today, featuring both Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The single cover art illustrates Megan Thee Stallion and Minaj seated on what might be Cognac, which is Megan’s renowned alcoholic drink, she'd use when 'driving the boat', which is a term she uses when welcoming new friends to the hot girl crew.
Advertisement
Originally, the single only featured Ty Dolla $ign until Megan requested to join Minaj’s Instagram live stream back in July. While the new single was already complete before the live stream, Megan insisted that she join in on the collaboration. Following the live stream, the two rappers further connected to deliver the official song of the summer for all the hot girls out there. Minaj also shared her thoughts prior to the release of the single via Twitter stating, “once I heard the song I fell in love”, and without question, many fans today would also agree.
While the new single marks a new start of summer for some, it might also mark Megan Thee Stallion’s first #1 hit that she’s rightfully been working towards.
After much anticipation, the “Hot Girl Summer” anthem is serving hot R&B vibes by Houston native producer Juicy J, and also features samples from City Girls single “Act Up”. Megan is a woman of joining forces with other artists and has brought ‘The Barbz’, ‘Hot Girls’ and City Girlz’ all together for one last turn up before the summer’s over— or when the hot girl herself, Megan, says so. Ty Dolla $ign introduces the single with catchy lyrics “it’s a hot girl summer so you know she got it lit”, which is a perfect reminder of who the song is dedicated to. If anyone needed a reminder to keep their options open and continue to focus on their priorities, while casual dating, pause and repeat Megan’s first verse, “Handle me? Who gon' handle me?/ Thinkin' he's a player, he's a member on the team.” And for all the college girls gearing up for the fall semester, leave it to Megan to remind you of the importance of balance as she raps, “Look, college girl, but a freak on the weekend.”
Advertisement
If you’ve been enjoying Hot Girl Summer as much as we have, stream Megan The Stallion’s newest single and add it to your summer weekend playlist. These hot girls already have.
Hot Girl Summer is a MF VIBE, but you already knew dat! @theestallion @NICKIMINAJ @tydollasign 🔥🔥🔥— Lady Ju (@jujubeaniee) August 9, 2019
WAITTTTT WAITTTTTTTTT #HOTGIRLSUMMER is a bop!!!!!!! @theestallion @NICKIMINAJ @tydollasign— ʝ (@__jxoo) August 9, 2019
@theestallion @NICKIMINAJ I Need My Edges Back Nowwww ! Like They’re Gone 😩 #hotgirlsummer— Kay Thee Stallion 🥵🇦🇬 (@Untumpable_Kay) August 9, 2019
Bissssh I’m bent over RIGHT NOW shaking this plastic bad body @nickiminaj & @theestallion y’all did this rightchea!!!! Yosssssssssssssss‼️💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 https://t.co/vqpg09XVL7— The Real Ts Madison (@TsMadisonatl1) August 9, 2019
Advertisement