31 Hot Girl Summer-Worthy Looks To Try In August

As much as it hurts us to say, the end is almost here — of summer, that is. Before we know it, our carefree summer lifestyle will be replaced by all nighters, awkward holiday gatherings, and Friday office hours that don't end at 3pm. But instead of focusing on summer's imminent demise, we're choosing to enjoy the few short weeks we do have left. And by that I mean, we're fitting in as many hot girl summer looks as possible in the next 31 days.