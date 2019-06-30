A batch of cool but playful micro trends are bubbling to the surface of Instagram, keeping us sartorially set for the coming months. First up, our style crushes have been channelling their inner child. Take notes from self-confessed vintage lover and influencer, Matilda Djerf, who paired a sweet broderie top with trackies – very 2019, if you ask us. Across the pond, NYC native Imani Randolph immersed herself in the corset trend with a multicoloured puff-sleeve take on the classic garment.
Corsets and milkmaid vibes not your thing? We're also majorly lusting after thong sandals (trust us, you'll love them), cinched waist blazers and neon-hued gingham. Ahead, we've rounded up five rising trends guaranteed to make your summer outfits drool-worthy.
