Story from Fashion

5 Cute Micro Trends That Will Be Huge This Summer

Eni Subair
Photo: Via @alyssainthecity
A batch of cool but playful micro trends are bubbling to the surface of Instagram, keeping us sartorially set for the coming months. First up, our style crushes have been channelling their inner child. Take notes from self-confessed vintage lover and influencer, Matilda Djerf, who paired a sweet broderie top with trackies – very 2019, if you ask us. Across the pond, NYC native Imani Randolph immersed herself in the corset trend with a multicoloured puff-sleeve take on the classic garment.
Corsets and milkmaid vibes not your thing? We're also majorly lusting after thong sandals (trust us, you'll love them), cinched waist blazers and neon-hued gingham. Ahead, we've rounded up five rising trends guaranteed to make your summer outfits drool-worthy.
Advertisement
1 of 30
Corsets

We're no longer subjecting ourselves to uncomfortably tight corsets sporting ruffles that wouldn't look out of place in an episode of Victoria. The classic corset has steadily developed into a fashion statement, with vintage Vivienne Westwood and John Galliano pieces paving the way for a legion of attention-grabbing fresh designs.

Kim Shui Studio launched in 2016 and its satin and brocade corsets have fast became the brand's signature. Sexy, fearless and fashion-forward, theirs is an aesthetic made for risk-takers – stars like Cardi B and Solange are fans. Our favourite, the snakeskin corset, is just begging to be worn with a raw-hem denim midi.
Related Stories
Pastel Rainbow Is The Manicure Of Summer
What 5 Fashion Insiders Are Buying This Season
The Summer Dress Trend That Suits Every Body Type
2 of 30
Shop This
ASOS
Seamed Corset Top In Mono Abstract Print
£20.00
Advertisement
3 of 30
Shop This
Danielle Guizio
Satin Corset
£108.72
4 of 30
Shop This
KIM SHUI
Lilac Silk Bustier
£232.40
5 of 30
Shop This
Free People
Corset Top
£32.00£24.95
6 of 30
Shop This
Collusion
Plus Corset Hook Eye Ruffle Top In Floral
£20.00£12.00
7 of 30
Milkmaid Details

Our current style wish list consists of cheesecloth tiered skirts, sweet frilled crop tops and milkmaid dresses – noticing a theme? No, we're not going strawberry picking but rather embracing prairie-style clothing for SS19. Think Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz but make it edgy. Daisy fuelled our fantasies with its 'Human Emotion' collection and its latest designs are rife with frilled broderie tops paired with animal print and sheer ruched pastel dresses. Take your cue from Sami Miro, founder of Sami Miro Vintage, and pair delicate dresses with statement biker boots.
Advertisement
8 of 30
Shop This
Reclaimed Vintage
Cow-print Puff Sleeve Top
£22.00
Reclaimed Vintage
Ruched Front Cow-print Mini Skirt
£30.00
9 of 30
Shop This
For Love & Lemons
Picnic Crop Top
£156.15
10 of 30
Shop This
Daisy
Marionette Pink Dress
£162.36
11 of 30
Shop This
ASOS CURVE
Reversible Frill Sleeve Broderie Smock Dress
£25.00
12 of 30
Shop This
Topshop
Shirred Floral Print Denim Dress
£35.00
Advertisement
13 of 30
Cinched Waist Blazers

What's better than a dress that accentuates your figure without the need for a chunky belt throwing everything off kilter? Cinched waist blazers doubling up as dresses have taken over the catwalk and consequently our wallets. At Balenciaga's Pre-Fall '19 show, we chuckled as models strolled down the runway glued to their phones, but a closer peek revealed a collection rife with the trend – from longline traditional black blazers paired with washed blue jeans to double-breasted coats. Following suit, Rihanna's debut LVMH-approved Fenty clothing line was all ski glasses, baggy denim and cinched waist dresses.
14 of 30
Shop This
& Other Stories
Hourglass Houndstooth Blazer
£135.00
15 of 30
Shop This
Violeta By Mango
Double-breasted Structured Blazer
£79.98£59.99
16 of 30
Shop This
Rejina Pyo
Etta Wool-blend Blazer
£595.00£357.00
17 of 30
Shop This
Fenty
Corset Blazer Dress
£840.00
Advertisement
18 of 30
Shop This
Topshop
Silver Button Jacket
£59.00
19 of 30
Thong Sandals

Love it or hate it, the grown-up flip-flop (as we're calling it) is here to stay. Spotted on the vivid red Balenciaga catwalk, thong heels aligned with the brand's square-toe shoe fetish, bringing some much-needed flair to our summer footwear. Follow in the footsteps of influencer Alyssa Coscarelli and dip your toe in multiple trends at once with a tie-dye and kitten heel combo. Reformation has taken a stab at the kitten heel too, while the #Mangogirls hashtag is bursting with influencers sporting Mango's latest flip-flop creation.
20 of 30
Shop This
Simon Miller
Patent Leather Sandals
£350.00
21 of 30
Shop This
Jeffrey Campbell
Brink 2 Thong Sandals
£86.69
22 of 30
Shop This
Mango
Heel Leather Sandals
£49.99
Advertisement
23 of 30
Shop This
Toteme
The Flip-flop Heel Nature
£322.06
24 of 30
Shop This
Reformation
Caroline Sandal
£155.69
25 of 30
Neon Gingham

The tablecloth print reappears each summer but with a little ruching here and a bit of neon there, it's moved into 2019 territory. Popping up everywhere from balloon-sleeve dresses to Bardot tops, it's the trend that keeps on giving, particularly with splashes of neon. Altuzarra gave us zesty orange ruched long shirts with matching bodies, while Burberry injected a sense of direction, pairing boxy shirts with cow print shorts. On the high street, the Shrimps x Warehouse collab gave a subtle nod to the '60s with a swimsuit made for poolside lounging. And Adenorah, the creative mind behind Parisan brand Musier, updated the mini skirt with a zingy slime check.
26 of 30
Shop This
Collusion
Super Crop Ruched Front Top In Gingham
£22.00
27 of 30
Shop This
Shrimps X Warehouse
Playsuit Swimsuit
£60.00£35.00
Advertisement
28 of 30
Shop This
Musier Paris
Tea Skirt In Gingham
£85.12£59.59
29 of 30
Shop This
Violeta By Mango
Vichy Check Dress
£69.98£34.99
30 of 30
Shop This
NARRATED
Gingham Midi Dress
£39.00
Advertisement

More from Shopping