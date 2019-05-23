Easy, breezy and breathable, the humble sandal is the only shoe you need this summer. Simple sliders for Saturday errands, something sexy for evening, your comfiest leather pair for a Sunday brunch situation. But who has the time to search through the thousands of new styles this season has to offer? Not you – you've got brunching to do.
To make your shopping easier, we've trawled the SS19 runways to pick out this year's top five sandal trends, bound to be seen on the feet of all your favourite Insta girls. While some – like minimalism and woven texture – are more subtle (read: great to invest in because they'll be back next year), others are fun with a capital F: think lace-up and scarf details.