6 Pro Tips For Getting A Salon-Quality Pedicure At Home

Pedicures are polarising: You either love them or you hate them. For those of us who get itchy just thinking about someone taking a pumice stone and a scrub brush to our heels, there's no better time than right now to master the at-home pedicure.
Ahead, we asked nail pro Sarah Gibson Tuttle, founder of L.A.'s boutique salon Olive & June, to break down her at-home plan for when we're steering clear of the salon. Her six steps to smooth, sandal-prepped feet are so cheap and easy, they'll make even the biggest pedi devotee feel more comfortable quitting their salon habit cold-turkey for the time being.