L.A.’s Coolest Nail Brand Is Now At Your Local Target

Last spring, L.A.'s coolest boutique nail salon, Olive & June, dropped a limited-edition collection at Target. After just two weeks, the adorable palm tree and star nail-art sticker packs had sold out of every Target store nationwide.
Since then, Olive & June has continued to expand by selling even more press-on designs directly on its site, plus $8 polishes and a clever tool that makes painting with your non-dominant hand a whole lot easier. Its growth continues into 2020 with today's big news: A permanent retail partnership with Target, which means a trendy manicure is now as easy as running your Saturday errands or making a quick online order.
Scroll ahead for an exclusive sneak peek of the Olive & June collection, which drops both online and in all Target stores across the country on February 1st. Consider it a mental note to swing a hard right into the nail-care aisle the next time you're shopping for dry shampoo and picture frames.
