L.A.’s Coolest Nail Salon Just Dropped The Ultimate Holiday Collection

If your idea of a "winter" nail polish jumps between nuanced dark shades — like velvet burgundy and midnight navy — and pops of metallic with silver and gold sparkles, you'll want to stock up on Olive & June's newest collection.
The trendsetting L.A. nail salon just dropped its first winter-themed polish line since launching its branded paint bottles and hand-stabilizing Poppy tool this past spring. This new collection is a fresh variety of shades that hit on almost every color trend for winter 2019/2020, and feel classically holiday, too.
From shiny sable brown to rose gold, shop all 8 new polishes ahead. Choose your favorite, and consider it the easiest $8 you'll spend this week.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.