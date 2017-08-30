L.A.'s Coolest Nail Salons Offer Way More Than Just Polish Perfection

Fear not. To help you navigate the endless number of nail shops in our city, we've put together this handy-dandy guide. We’ve vetted all of these salons to ensure safety, cleanliness, and fair legal wages for manicurists. That is, they all pay their workers (at least) minimum wage and overtime, keep records of hours worked, don't require a fee for a worker to become an employee, and maintain standards of cleanliness required by current health regulations.