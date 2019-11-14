6 Nail-Polish Shades That Will Be Everywhere This Winter

Nail-polish trends tend to correlate to the seasons: For winter, deeper shades like glossy black and midnight blue perfectly complement the windchill and the 4 p.m. sunset. But according to the pros, this season's up-and-coming picks also draw inspiration from emerging color trends in the fashion world, as well as the festive, twinkly undertones of holiday-party season.
Ahead, you'll get your first look at the experts' nail-polish trend predictions for winter 2019/2020. Shop your favorite shade now, before you see the shimmery rose gold of your dreams poking through the wide-knit weave of someone else's chunky sweater.
