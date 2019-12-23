Found: 2020’s Biggest Nail-Art Trends

In the new year, this rise is not going to slow. On the contrary, the designs are becoming even more nuanced, and therefore appealing to every kind of aesthetic. From the latest your-nails-but-better minimalist accent (meet the cuticle dot), to bright geometric pop art, and of course, a fresh spin on the classic French manicure, we have your guide to the nail-art trends for 2020, predicted by seasoned nail pros. Scroll through for the full forecast.
Beauty
7 Pro-Approved Red Nail Polishes That Look Good On Everyone