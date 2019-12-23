Found: 2020’s Biggest Nail-Art Trends

Story from New Beauty Trends

Megan Decker
To say nail art took off in 2019 would be an understatement. This year, fingernails became tiny canvases for unexpected prints (like cow), filed into novel shapes (like lipstick tips), and each trend was more innovative than the last.
In the new year, this rise is not going to slow. On the contrary, the designs are becoming even more nuanced, and therefore appealing to every kind of aesthetic. From the latest your-nails-but-better minimalist accent (meet the cuticle dot), to bright geometric pop art, and of course, a fresh spin on the classic French manicure, we have your guide to the nail-art trends for 2020, predicted by seasoned nail pros. Scroll through for the full forecast.