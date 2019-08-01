The "Lipstick-Shaped Nail" Is About To Blow Up On Instagram

Nail shape is a matter of personal preference. Some people like a short and rounded shape, others prefer a skinny almond, some ask for their tips square. There's no wrong answer — but now, there's a new shape manicurists are bringing to the table, and it has a name that would make any beauty lover want to give it a try. Enter: the lipstick nail.
As the name would suggest, a lipstick-shaped nail is filed at an asymmetrical angle, giving it a diagonal slant reminiscent of a fresh, never-been-used lip-color bullet. The shape was originally coined by celebrity and editorial nail artist Park Eunkyung of Unistella Nails, who has since been promoting the creative style on her Instagram.
Here, she tells us the funny inspiration behind her lipstick-shaped nails, plus why she loves them and expects the trend to take off this fall. Scroll through to get acquainted.
