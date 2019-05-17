Unless you live in L.A. or boast bicoastal status, you probably haven't been able to experience the Olive & June manicure treatment in real life. Luckily for the rest of us, since the salon first opened in 2013, founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle has done just about everything — including offering pedicure-friendly sandals and a 7-free nail-polish line — to bring the Olive & June energy to your home. Now, she's going a step further by launching the brand's cult-favorite nail stickers in Target.
Starting May 19, a variety of Olive & June Nail Stickers will officially be available on Target shelves and online. To sweeten the deal, Olive & June collaborated with Essie to pair your favorite nail stickers to the perfect summer polish, including Essie's foolproof neutrals and newest limited-edition neons. The catch is that both the manicure decals and Essie's summer collection are limited-edition — so, in other words, you'll want to hurry and stock up while you can.
Ahead, check out the nail stickers and polishes you should buy ASAP, before they leave Target for good.
