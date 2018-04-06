L.A.'s Most Instagrammed Nail Art Is Now Available Everywhere

You’ve probably seen its polish wall on Instagram, spotted its minimalist nail designs on Pinterest, or, if you live in L.A., maybe even splurged on a custom manicure yourself. Cool-girl salon Olive & June has played a major role in the massive uptick of nail art in L.A., thanks to its modern and playful aesthetic. So, it should come as no surprise that when O&J owner Sarah Gibson Tuttle decided to create nail decals for the masses, she spared no expense to get them just right — and it took her and her team halfway around the world.
Today the brand is launching some of the chicest nail decals we've ever seen. Designed in L.A., but made in South Korea, the new nail art packs harness the streamlined designs that have made O&J an Instagram favorite, with the advanced nail technology only found in Seoul. They actually look like hand-painted art, not stickers you just pressed over your polish. "Each sticker pack features the salon's most popular manis of the moment paired with the styles we see coming up next," explains Tuttle.
The first two limited-edition sheets, named Desert Mood and Lovely Day, launch today and new designs will continue to roll out over the next few weeks. The packs ring in at $7.50 each, which includes about 30 stickers, and when they're gone, they're gone. Check out the exclusive first look at the decals, plus tips for application, ahead.