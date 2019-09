L.A.'s Most Instagrammed Nail Art Is Now Available Everywhere

You’ve probably seen its polish wall on Instagram, spotted its minimalist nail designs on Pinterest , or, if you live in L.A., maybe even splurged on a custom manicure yourself. Cool-girl salon Olive & June has played a major role in the massive uptick of nail art in L.A., thanks to its modern and playful aesthetic. So, it should come as no surprise that when O&J owner Sarah Gibson Tuttle decided to create nail decals for the masses, she spared no expense to get them just right — and it took her and her team halfway around the world.