It always feels like there's so much to digest post-fashion month. During those four weeks, our attention is all over the shop as we try to take in every little detail we see, whether it's a new bag shape or an unexpected colour palette.
Let's face it: not everything translates from the catwalk to real life. Once the dust has settled, though, the pieces we really want to wear slowly emerge, and become a key part of the thrilling new-season wardrobe update.
Ahead, we've selected seven pieces that stood out at SS19, which will not only see you through until summer but (hopefully) encourage you to experiment a little. From acid green shirts to 16th century dresses, click through to see our highlights.