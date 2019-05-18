This Throwback Sandal Is Top Of Our Holiday Wish List

It's time to book a pedicure and say hello to weird tan-lines: toe-loop sandals are back. Along with tiny shoulder bags, grunge-inspired piercings and skate culture, the strappy style is part of a larger '90s style renaissance.
The toe-loop got a major revamp on the SS19 catwalks, thanks to Celine, Y/Project, Phillip Lim and Tibi. This season, toe-loop sandals are bold and minimalistic, not to mention versatile, comfortable and easy to walk in – perfect for hopping on and off a packed Tube in the summer.
Daintier than other SS19 shoe trends (think chunky hiking-style sandals), heeled strappy toe-loops are ideal for summer date nights and pairing with dressier outfits. Add lace-up straps à la Celine to your favourite sundress for subtle sexiness. As flats, they're the perfect grown-up flip-flop alternative.
Indie brands LOQ and ATP Atelier are leading the pack when it comes to designer brands. Our favourites on the high street include Topshop – which has a number of toe-loop designs, including vegan styles – and ASOS.
From everyday styles to holiday night out heels, click on for the toe-loop sandals that will become your new summer staples.