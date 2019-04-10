Get excited, people: Topshop is releasing its first 100% vegan footwear collection. Approved by PETA and handmade in Spain from materials that are free from any animal products (including animal- and fish-based glue), the collection comes as vegan-friendly fashion is enjoying a surge in popularity.
Edited, a retail technology and data company, revealed earlier this year that 2019 has witnessed a 52% rise in the sale of products described as 'vegan'. Millennials – who are typically more aware of environmental and welfare issues when shopping – have been credited as the driving force behind meat-free consumption.
While sustainable fashion has gone from strength to strength – from recycled jeans to eco-friendly sportswear – footwear has often been neglected. High quality and stylish vegan leather shoes are hard to come by, especially on a high street budget. Topshop, though, is keen to change the narrative.
"We are really excited to be launching our first vegan collection this April. Initially we are focusing on footwear and introducing six new styles that are produced alongside our premium shoe lines in Spain," Maddy Evans, Topshop's fashion director said in a brand statement. "We can’t wait to see how shoppers respond to the design-led collection and how far we can push vegan products across our accessories offering."
The collection comprises six new sandal designs – heeled and flats – in a palette of warm neutrals, snake and crocodile print, crisp white, black, and bright orange; ideal for spring walks in the park, holiday beach-hopping or summer weddings.
With prices ranging from just £42 to £59, the collection is sure to fly off the shelves, so get in there quick. We'll meet you at the checkout.
Topshop's vegan shoe collection is available now in selected stores across the UK and Ireland, and at Selfridges.
