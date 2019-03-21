As environmentally conscious fashion becomes less buzzwordy and is seen for what it should be – an increasingly serious necessity – Swedish brand Weekday is forging the way with its new 100% recycled Spring/Summer 2019 collection. And it looks pretty damn good.
Inspired by the idea of owning your own choices and that individually we all have the power to have less impact on the environment, the collection features an eclectic mix of modern workwear and classic sleepwear pieces. Bold and utility in style, the denim and jersey pieces play with proportions and sport contrast stitching and boxy, oversized pockets.
The pieces we particularly have our eyes on? A sculptural, backless denim dungaree dress that's ideal for a hot summer day at the office, and a cream kimono-style jacket, perfect for belting over spring dresses.
Created with Spanish upcycling company Recover, the collection considers a more progressive way for the industry to recover and reuse textile waste to create new fabrics. The process unites science and technology with design – post-industrial cotton waste is first collected and separated by colour, so no recolouring is needed, before being shredded into fibres and blended with recycled polyester (made from recycled PET plastic bottles).
The two low-impact materials created – a light knitted cotton for jersey and a heavy woven cotton for denim – not only help save on energy, CO2, chemicals and water during the manufacturing process, but also stop plastic bottles from ending up in landfill or the ocean.
We're big fans of this collection – not only is it good for the planet and your conscience, it’s also modern and cool. Bonus points given as all of the pieces will work in the office, out and about or for lazy days at home.
