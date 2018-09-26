Megan followed me on Instagram, very randomly, and said she wanted one of my tees for her appearance on GMB! It was great to see her represent not just my words, but a powerful message that stands up to everything she has been fighting against since she moved out of the Love Island villa. I didn’t even watch it, but I knew who she was because every day there was a picture of her in the press about all the 'work she’s had done' or her history as a stripper. When are we just gonna let women live? We can’t take the effect and make it the cause. Women getting plastic surgery isn’t the problem. It’s the strict beauty standards perpetuated by the media that make us feel the need to go under the knife in the first place.