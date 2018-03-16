“Things such as eggshells, vegetable peelings and fruit skins really don’t need to be put in the general waste – they’re full of minerals that can help fertilise soil,” says Kirby. “If you’re lucky enough to have a garden, a compost bin will mean your food waste can be reused to power the growth of your plants. If you don’t have a garden, many local authorities will run separate food waste collections to create compost for local parks and gardens, and the act of separating your food waste into a recycling caddy has been proven to make people more aware of what they’re wasting so they can save money by avoiding buying it next time.”