But with SS18 came a more refined slew of denim, and an aesthetic you may recognise. The noughties was a glorious decade, when pop stars fell out of clubs with little thought for PR, and an excessive tan and stripy highlights were the epitome of beauty. But it was also an era where sartorial lines were most definitely blurred – with denim one of the biggest culprits. Red carpet style may now mean glamour and glitz but back then, it meant Britney and Justin in matching denim get-ups. It was a time when pop groups wore head-to-toe denim, and brands like Tommy Hilfiger (which celebrated its 20th anniversary back in 2005) were enjoying popularity, and so it trickled down to us mere mortals, who in turn wore denim at every occasion.