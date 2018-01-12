A huge trend on the AW17 catwalks, polka dot prints prevail for SS18. Whether it's a result of the popularity of perennial polka dot queen Yayoi Kusama's Sculptures, Paintings & Mirror Rooms exhibition in 2016, a renewed obsession with Princess Diana's (polka-heavy) wardrobe or a return to overt femininity in fashion, we've all gone dotty.
But if you associate polka dots with Minnie Mouse or the party dresses you wore as a little girl, it's time to rethink the surprisingly versatile and elegant print. Cropping up repeatedly on the SS18 catwalks, including Balenciaga, Self-Portrait, Mary Katrantzou, Giorgio Armani and Dior, we were offered multiple ways to wear polka dots, from Demna Gvasalia's chiffon dresses worn with sock booties to Maria Grazia Chiuri's monochrome sheer skirts and blouses. Additionally, our favourite street style stars have been giving us a masterclass in putting together perfect polka dot ensembles, proving the print isn't just for the catwalk but can be incorporated into a casual look too.
Click on for five ways to wear polka dots this spring.