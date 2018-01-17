A huge trend on the fall '17 catwalks, polka dots are sticking around for spring. Whether it's a result of the popularity of Yayoi Kusama's Sculptures, Paintings & Mirror Rooms exhibition in 2016, a renewed obsession with Princess Diana's wardrobe, or a return to overt femininity, fashion has gone spotty.
But if you associate polka dots with Minnie Mouse or the party dresses you wore as a little girl, it's time to rethink the surprisingly versatile print. Cropping up repeatedly on the spring 2018 catwalks of labels like Balenciaga, Self-Portrait, Mary Katrantzou, Giorgio Armani, and Dior, we were offered multiple ways to wear polka dots, from Demna Gvasalia's chiffon dresses worn with sock boots to Maria Grazia Chiuri's monochromatic sheer skirts and blouses.
Off the runway, our favorite street style stars have been providing a masterclass in putting together the perfect polka dot ensembles, proving the pattern isn't just for the catwalk, but for real life, too. With each influencer comes a new way to style the trend — here's five of our favorites.