But if you associate polka dots with Minnie Mouse or the party dresses you wore as a little girl, it's time to rethink the surprisingly versatile print. Cropping up repeatedly on the spring 2018 catwalks of labels like Balenciaga, Self-Portrait, Mary Katrantzou, Giorgio Armani, and Dior, we were offered multiple ways to wear polka dots, from Demna Gvasalia's chiffon dresses worn with sock boots to Maria Grazia Chiuri's monochromatic sheer skirts and blouses.