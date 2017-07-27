Virgil Abloh Is As Obsessed With Princess Diana As We Are

August 31st marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death and, unsurprisingly, a number of new books, documentaries, and series are being released throughout the next month.
The Princess of Wales is a style icon who many designers have used as inspiration, but Off-White designer Virgil Abloh is the first person in recent history to base an entire collection around her.
Abloh recently shared an image of his SS18 inspiration board on Instagram and, based on the looks of it, he's just as obsessed with Princess Diana as we are. The board is filled with stunning images of the People's Princess, accompanied by the caption "one woman, 40 Off-White looks in the works come September."
Advertisement
Vogue notes that Abloh's aesthetic isn't typically evocative of Diana's style. He tends to dress "It Girls" and supermodels like Bella Hadid. He's collaborated with brands like Ikea and Nike, and is a long-time confidant and creative partner to Kanye West. So, one might think that the Royal Family isn't necessarily his cup of tea.
But Abloh is also known for his consistent ability to surprise fashion bigwigs and he's "all about the art of discovery." Vogue points out that one of his biggest assets as a designer is his ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist.
Although Princess Diana has certainly never been forgotten, there's been a renewed surge in public interest surrounding her life and legacy as the 20th anniversary of her death approaches.
And if Abloh's inspo board is any indication, something tells us we're going to want to own all 40 Off-White looks when they debut in September.
Advertisement