While winter can be overwhelming, with its dark mornings, short days and cold climes, knitwear feels like a cup of tea and a big hug in one. The problem is, we still have to live our lives, abundant with work meetings, dates and dinners. This means that dressing like we'd rather be in bed, while ideal, often isn't an option. Lucky, then, that with the knitwear of AW17 you can feel both comfy and cool at once.