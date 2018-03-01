Now the razzle-dazzle of party season is well and truly over, we have to admit that we welcome with open arms the antidote to all that sparkle: knitwear.
While winter can be overwhelming, with its dark mornings, short days and cold climes, knitwear feels like a cup of tea and a big hug in one. The problem is, we still have to live our lives, abundant with work meetings, dates and dinners. This means that dressing like we'd rather be in bed, while ideal, often isn't an option. Lucky, then, that with the knitwear of AW17 you can feel both comfy and cool at once.
Three key threads came through in the knitwear of the season, with a style to suit a variety of tastes. Click through to find our favourite knitwear trends from the shows, and the pieces to shop this season.