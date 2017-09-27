Stripes, Brights, Slogans & Cardigans: Autumn's Coolest & Cosiest Knitwear

Knitwear season is upon us, which means – despite shorter days, darker nights and waking up in the morning becoming increasingly difficult – it's time to wrap up and stay cosy. Like a big cuddle or taking your duvet to work, the right cardigan or jumper can see you through the office party hangover, the inevitable seasonal cold, and from September Sunday strolls right through to spring.
This autumn, we're focused on several trends that came out of AW17: brights, stripes, cardigans and slogans. While the perennial navy fisherman's knit and a camel cashmere number are mainstays in our wardrobe, this year, keeping warm looks slightly more fun. Catwalk highlights included Missoni's knitted jumper and skirt co-ord in the brand's signature chevron stripes, Esteban Cortázar's larger-than-life teal and red tartan, and Fenty x Puma's deconstructed preppy college knit.
The fun continued over at Joseph, where parrot motifs took pride of place on oversized jumpers; Ashley Williams, where the classic cream cricket knit was given a checkerboard overhaul; and Zadig & Voltaire, where red, black and white motocross jumpers were emblazoned with slogans like 'FEVER'.
The hoodie may still rule streetwear but the humble knit got a refresh this autumn, and we're buying one in every style. Click through to see our favourite pieces of the season.